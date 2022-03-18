Since Lizzo released Cuz I Love You in 2019, she became one of the most popular artists of this generation and took home three Grammys. She called for a new era last year with the unveiling of “Rumors,” a song that was met with a flood of hate that Lizzo wasn’t putting up with. Just last month, she teased a new song with a naked Instagram post and made an Instagram story of producers Max Martin and Benny Blanco in the studio.

Last night, she took to Instagram, as usual, to announce that her album is finally done with a photo of her in the studio. She wrote in the enthused caption: “Oh yeah b*tch… I just mastered my album and turns out its 100% DONE ! YOU THINK U KNOW BUT U HAVE NO IDEA. 🎶BABY HOW YOU HEALING?🎶 🗣🗣🗣HEALING GOOD AS HELL❤️”

Lizzo has also been working on a reality TV competition called Watch Out For The Big Grrrls that’s arriving to Amazon Prime Video on March 25. “Girls that look like me don’t get representation,” she said about the project. “It’s time to pull up my sleeves and find them myself.”

