Lizzo’s most recent single was 2020’s “Cuz I Love You,” which comes from her 2019 album of the same name. So, it’s been a couple years since we’ve gotten some new music from Lizzo. She’s gearing up for a new era now, as her new single, “Rumors,” is set to drop on August 13.

She shared a promotional image for the song, which features her in a flash gold dress and equally shiny gold jewelry, giving a “shh” sign with her hand. She captioned the post, “NEW ERA B*TCH. ‘RUMORS’. 8/13.” Her post doesn’t indicate that “Rumors” is a song, but Lizzo’s website and pre-order pages do.

She more-than-suggested a few days ago that Mark Ronson is working on her album, saying in a TikTok video in response to a fan question, “A album? Absolutely not, I’m not making no f*ckin’ album! I’m not in a studio. This isn’t Mark Ronson. This isn’t a whole board. I’m not hanging out with songwriters like [Philip Lawrence of Bruno Mars songwriting/production team The Smeezingtons]. [laughs] I’m not making a f*ckin’ album! Where you get that from?”

This comes ahead of a busy stretch, as she’s set to perform at festivals like Bonnaroo, Firefly, and the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

