In 2019, Lizzo shot to stardom thanks to her breakout single “Truth Hurts.” The track helped her gain two of her three Grammy awards, as the song won in both the Best Urban Contemporary Album and Best Pop Solo Performance categories. Nowadays, she continues to work on her upcoming project, which will be her first body of work since her breakthrough. Successful though she is, the singer hopped on TikTok to make it clear that fame has plenty of downsides.

“Fame only puts a magnifying glass on the sh*t that you already have,” Lizzo said in the video. “If that sh*t is f*cked up, you’re just going to have even more magnified f*cked up sh*t situations where it doesn’t even seem valid or like you’re even like supposed to feel that way so it f*cks you up even more because you feel super f*cking ungrateful.” She then shifted her attention from herself to her listeners, sharing an important message.

“So, I’m just telling everyone now, anyone who has internal issues or has like any type of self problems that they need to work out, work out now,” Lizzo said. “Because money, fame, or success or even getting older doesn’t really fix that sh*t. Do the inner work, because if you don’t, it’s going to haunt you like a f*cking ghost.”

You can watch Lizzo’s TikTok in the video above.

