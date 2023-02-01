Lizzo
Getty Image
Music

Lizzo Put The Moves On Her Wax Figure From Madame Tussauds: ‘Now I Know What A Twosome With Lizzo Is Like’

Lizzo deals with a lot of hate, but she always knows her worth. When a TikTok user made fun of her hair, she responded by saying, “This comment is hilarious, but y’all love to make fun of me. Then a year later, everybody is doing what I’m doing. This has happened time and time again. I’m proud of what I’m doing. I like it…but keep the jokes coming. Y’all are funny. I love internet comedians.”

The pop star is always proving haters wrong. Now, she’s victorious again with the unveiling of her new wax figure at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas, which she’s sharing excitedly all over TikTok. In a funny and disorienting video, the Special performer nearly kisses her doppelganger. The caption reads: “Single-handedly one of the most terrifyingly meta moments of my life,” she wrote. “Thank you @MadameTussauds – now I know what a twosome with Lizzo is like.”

@lizzo

Introducing… WAXXO @madametussaudsusa

♬ original sound – Sean Anthony 💎

“Lizzo is an insanely talented and beloved pop culture icon,” said Gabriel Hewitt, General Manager for Madame Tussauds Las Vegas, in a statement. “We love everything that Lizzo represents and we’re so excited for guests to have an interactive experience that celebrates self-love, acceptance and positivity.”

Lizzo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Tags:
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of January 2023
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
×