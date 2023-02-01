Lizzo deals with a lot of hate, but she always knows her worth. When a TikTok user made fun of her hair, she responded by saying, “This comment is hilarious, but y’all love to make fun of me. Then a year later, everybody is doing what I’m doing. This has happened time and time again. I’m proud of what I’m doing. I like it…but keep the jokes coming. Y’all are funny. I love internet comedians.”

The pop star is always proving haters wrong. Now, she’s victorious again with the unveiling of her new wax figure at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas, which she’s sharing excitedly all over TikTok. In a funny and disorienting video, the Special performer nearly kisses her doppelganger. The caption reads: “Single-handedly one of the most terrifyingly meta moments of my life,” she wrote. “Thank you @MadameTussauds – now I know what a twosome with Lizzo is like.”

Single-handedly one of the most terrifyingly meta moments of my life. Thank you @MadameTussauds – now I know what a twosome with Lizzo is like 😳 pic.twitter.com/ee9XEO7L42 — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) January 31, 2023

“Lizzo is an insanely talented and beloved pop culture icon,” said Gabriel Hewitt, General Manager for Madame Tussauds Las Vegas, in a statement. “We love everything that Lizzo represents and we’re so excited for guests to have an interactive experience that celebrates self-love, acceptance and positivity.”

Lizzo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.