LL Cool J‘s long-awaited Q-Tip-produced 14th studio album has officially been given a title and a release date. The FORCE (Frequencies of Real Creative Energy) will be LL’s first new album in 11 years, and arrives September 6th via Def Jam Recordings/Virgin Music Group. Clocking in at 14 tracks, it will boast guest appearances from a who’s-who of both classic and contemporary rap stars, including Busta Rhymes, Eminem, Fat Joe, Nas, Saweetie, and Snoop Dogg.

“[I was] going back to the drawing board and learning how to rap again,” he told the Associated Press of the new album’s creation process. “The LeBrons, the Stephs, the Jordans and the Kobes, they all go back to the drawing board, they always try to make themselves better. I wasn’t trying to do trendy, and I wasn’t trying to recapture anything I did before.”

That included scrapping previous versions of the work, such as one he said he recorded with 50 Cent during his interview with The Breakfast Club last year. “When it was done, I listened to it,” he recalled. “I’m like, ‘It sounds good. I like the music, it sounds cool, but it ain’t me.’ So, I ain’t put it out.”

The FORCE (Frequencies of Real Creative Energy) is due 9/6 via Def Jam Recordings/Virgin Music Group. You can check out its first single, “Passion,” above, and see the tracklist below. Pre-order it here.