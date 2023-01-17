LL Cool J Said A New Album Is Coming: ‘Wait Til You Hear This MF’

LL Cool J is up to big things. A few days ago, he tweeted: “Should I do a biopic?” and stirred up conversation about who would play him. Now, he’s taken to Twitter again to talk about what else he’s been up to, which includes highly anticipated music finally arriving soon.

“I’m competing with myself on this new album,” he wrote on the app. “Wait til you hear this MF. This year B. It’s coming.” He also posted about his 55th birthday, sharing photos from a celebration as well as a video of DJ Z-Trip giving him a present — a custom art piece. LL’s last album was 2013’s Authentic, so this is great long-awaited news.

I’m competing with myself on this new album. Wait til you hear this MF. 🎶 This year B. It’s coming. — LLCOOLJ (@llcoolj) January 14, 2023

Speaking of big things, last month, he announced the ‘Rock The Bells’ cruise, running from November 13-17 this year and including performances from Trina and Trick Daddy. “It took 50 years, but it’s finally here! This Cruise is for Hip-Hop because you deserve it,” he wrote on Instagram. “The Rock The Bells Cruise: A Hip-Hop Experience is setting sail in 2023. We’re dropping the lineup at the top of the new year, but put $100 down to reserve your cabin today or sign up to be the first in line.”