LL Cool J wanders a rap bordello in the video for his newest single, “Proclivities,” which features Saweetie and is produced by Q-Tip. Over a ’80s New Wave-ish sample, LL raps about various kinks and fetishes — y’know, his usual, raunchy material — while Saweetie croons on the hook and references past LL hits like “Jingling Baby.” Naturally, there are plenty of scantily clad women scattered throughout the video, so maybe don’t watch on your work computer. If anyone was worried about LL’s previous proclamation that he had to “teach myself to rap again,” have no fear — his pen game sounds as sharp as ever (if anything, he sounds a lot like Nas, another Queens native).

“Proclivities” is set to appear on LL’s upcoming album, The FORCE (Frequencies Of Real Creative Energy), the rap pioneer’s first official studio album in over eleven years and first under Def Jam since 2008’s Exit 13. The album will be LL’s fourteenth studio album overall, and was executive-produced by fellow Queens native Q-Tip. He’s been working on the album for over a year, and in that time, he revealed that he actually shelved another album produced with 50 Cent. Prior to “Proclivities,” he also dropped the single “Passion.”

Watch LL Cool J’s video for “Proclivities” featuring Saweetie above.

The FORCE (Frequencies Of Real Creative Energy) is due on 9/6 via Def Jam Recordings / Virgin Music Group. You can find more info here.