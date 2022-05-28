Logic is far removed from his retirement. Following the release of his sixth album No Pressure, Logic claimed that he was calling it quits from the rap world, but that proved to be short-lived as he began releasing new records some months later. His slow return has eventually brought us to the upcoming release of his seventh album Vinyl Days. He announced the album at the top of the year, and since then, he’s released a few singles in support of it like “Therapy Music” with Russ. Now, he’s back with another track, “Orville,” featuring Blu & Exile and Like.

The track is named after the science fiction series The Orville, and throughout the song, the rappers make multiple references to the series. It includes this line from Logic to kick off his verse: “I’m Captain Mercer on the beat, watch me murder the Krill / That’s a sci-fi reference, nerd sh*t my preference.”

When Vinyl Days arrives next month, as it holds a release date on June 17, it will extend his streak of consecutive years with a project to 12. Since 2010, Logic has released 15 projects in total with his last one being 2021’s Bobby Tarantino III.

You can listen to “Orville” in the video above.

Vinyl Days is out 6/17 via Def Jam. You can pre-save it here.