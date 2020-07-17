Despite all the critiques and social media talk about him, Logic has had one of the modern era’s more consistent and successful rap careers. A member of the 2013 XXL Freshman class, he’s best known for his work ethic, having dropped a project every year since 2010. But that looks like it’s coming to an end: On Thursday night, Logic took to social media to announce his retirement with what will be his last album.

Officially announcing my retirement with the release of “No Pressure” executive produced by No I.D. July 24th… It’s been a great decade. Now it’s time to be a great father. Art by @SamSpratt pic.twitter.com/stgSU6dMBt — Bobby No Pressure (@Logic301) July 16, 2020

“Officially announcing my retirement with the release of ‘No Pressure’ executive produced by No I.D. July 24th,” Logic wrote. “It’s been a great decade. Now it’s time to be a great father.” The album’s title serves to complete a circle started with his debut, called Under Pressure, which arrived in 2014.

Logic’s retirement comes over a year after he shared his fifth album, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, which also served as his third Billboard albums chart-topper, following his 2017 album Everybody and his 2018 project Bobby Tarantino II. While retirement and rappers rarely last very long, it seems like Logic is content with spending time with family, an opportunity he more than deserves.

Check out his announcement in the tweet above.

No Pressure is out 07/24 via Def Jam and Visionary.