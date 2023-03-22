Undaunted by the backlash to his last cover song, Logic puts a low-key spin on Bone Thugs-N-Harmony’s “Weed Song.” The original song appeared on the group’s 2000 album BTNHRESURRECTION and finds Krayzie, Bizzy, Wish, and Flesh reflecting on their favorite vegetable over a hazy beat crafted by the group’s go-to producer DJ U-Neek. Logic’s version is likewise a hazy, melodic meditation on the benefits of smoking.

In the accompanying video, Logic dances around his property, showing off his cars, a wild wardrobe, and even his dad bod. Some cheesy, ’90s-era green screen effects and a cameo appearance from his pregnant wife Brittney Noell complete the carefree atmosphere of the video, proving he isn’t taking himself too seriously.

That’s a good thing for him, because the last time he did one of these, fans weren’t too happy about it. Earlier this month, Logic shared a live band cover of Ice Cube’s 1992 classic “It Was A Good Day,” prompting fans to declare their hatred. However, it seemed that Logic got a co-sign from the only person who matters: Ice Cube himself. Telling fans on TikTok that the OG rapper told him to “keep doing you,” he also intimated that he might do a whole album of covers. He’s now well on his way.

Watch Logic’s cover of “Weed Song” above.