Logic dropped a cover of Ice Cube’s “It Was A Good Day,” and the interesting nature of it has people talking.

The video finds Logic backed by two guitar players — who do a good job at recreating the instrumental — and a green screen that displays clips of Cube. However, unlike the original, he gave it an almost indie spin attempt that has divided the internet.

“I mean I hate logic so I can’t let this rock. But if I’m just listening to the music, Lemme get Frank Ocean covering the joint. The same background players is straight they solid lol,” one person replied.

“Bruh skipped a whole 8 bars. And corny asf,” another commented.

Despite the thoughts many had on the video, it seems a certain relative of the covered rapper has the final say.

“I respect logic,” Ice Cube’s son, O’Shea Jackson Jr., tweeted. “I think he can rap. And that’s all I really need. But bruh….if if ever hear you sing about my mother again… it’s gone be a misunderstanding lmaoooo!”

I respect logic. I think he can rap. And that’s all I really need. But bruh….if if ever hear you sing about my mother again… it’s gone be a misunderstanding lmaoooo https://t.co/00aeUnbgB8 — O’Shea Jack(Nichol)son (@OsheaJacksonJr) March 7, 2023

Still, that hasn’t stopped him from participating in the jokes about the cover of his dad’s song. One user dropped a clip from The Hangover where a guy gives an off-kilter cover of 50 Cent’s “Candy Shop,” to which Jackson replied, “Bar for bar!!”

View Logic’s “It Was A Good Day” cover above.