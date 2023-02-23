Logic is set to drop College Park, his debut independent album since departing Def Jam with Vinyl Days as his final label act last summer. The multi-platinum rapper and best-selling author conjured very college vibes on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night, February 22, the same day Logic released his “Lightsabers” single.

In the “Lightsabers” video, Logic traverses fantastical and vast landscapes. But on Kimmel, he only needed Juicy J, C Dot Castro, and the all-too-familiar confined nature of a college dorm.

The performance began with Juicy J proclaiming, “Logic! Juicy J! College Park! We gon’ take it back to 2011. Y’all know what time it is.” As Juicy exited the screen, viewers were welcomed into a staged college dorm where Logic sat next to C Dot Castro, who handled the keys. “It’s a good day, good day, good day,” Logic rapped. “Had a lot of bad ones this year / But today’s a good day, good day, good day, good day, good day.”

The song is equally reflective and projective, with Logic reminiscing on past times when he felt down but didn’t stay down and spreading a message of perseverance: “I hope you don’t give up your dreams for a 9-to-5 / Don’t get me wrong, it’ll pay your bills / But if you don’t love your job, tell me, what’s the point? / Don’t disappoint / Gotta make it a point to do it a better way.”

Logic emerged from his makeshift set to dap up the Kimmel audience and lead into slowed-down, jazzier verse backed by a live band from a traditional stage. It wouldn’t have been a complete performance without Logic tossing dollar bills into the crowd during Castro’s verse. But the true finale was Logic saying, “My wife’s pregnant again. It’s a little boy.”

Logic and his wife, Brittney Noell, announced they were expecting their second child in early January, but did not reveal the baby’s sex at the time.

Watch the “Lightsabers” performance above.

College Park is out 2/24 via Three Oh One Productions. Pre-order it here.