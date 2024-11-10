Back in August, Logic released his latest album, Ultra 85. Well, if you were a fan of the “Therapy Music” rapper’s sonic direction you’re in for a rude awakening.

During a recent run-in with TMZ, Logic announced that he further releases will draw inspiration from Playboi Carti. Typically, this would be seen as a compliment, as Carti has been a go-to collaborator, Logic’s reasoning came off as a subtle jab at his sound.

“What I’ve noticed is I’ve been on a run of making super hip-hop music and that sh*t doesn’t pay the bills,” he said. “It’s because I made all my money before doing pop and turn-up sh*t, and I’ve been blessed enough to be in a position to make music from my heart. Next year, Imma f*ck em up. I’m about to drop all this, like, Playboi Carti trap, turn-up sh*t and go get a bag and have fun.”

Although Playboi Carti hasn’t responded to Logic’s remarks, users online did not hold back.

“‘My music isn’t working, so I’m going to entirely copy this other grown man.’ How pathetic,” wrote one user on X (formerly Twitter).

“Sounds interesting and sad at the same time,” penned another.

“This sounds like a threat not an announcement,” added another.