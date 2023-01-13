Logic dropped his new song, “Wake Up,” featuring Lucy Rose. The track is a glimpse of College Park, the rapper’s first album as an independent artist. Introduced by a mesmerizing electronic beat, he slowly weaves in the vocals to reach full volume — and it repeats “everyday, wake up,” similar to an alarm.

While the vocal repetition might feel a little disorienting, the transitions he still manages to make work perfectly. “Look in the mirror / Couldn’t see that man,” he rhymes at an incredibly fast pace before slowing down to take a breather.

There are also some incredibly poignant lyrics about Logic reflecting on his mindset and state of his life. “I took a ride through my city the other day / Wonder what would have happened if it all went the other way / Jump in the whip, now I reminisce / On the days when I was running round the Ave.”

Rose is introduced at the very end of the song as a voiceover of sorts. She tells the story behind what inspired the title College Park, as it was a place in 2011 where Logic drove with his friends. As she describes, it was an altering journey of a ride.

Listen to Logic’s new song “Wake Up” feat. Lucy Rose above.