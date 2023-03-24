Music

Lola Brooke Goes Hard With Latto And Yung Miami In The ‘Don’t Play With It (Remix)’ Video

Lola Brooke is smoking hot right now. Her viral hit “Don’t Play With It” has her rubbing shoulders with the likes of Flo Milli, Lil Kim and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and as it turns out, she was just getting warmed up.

The pint-sized Brooklyn bomber recently revamped her song with a couple of her fellow rap it-girls, delivering a diamond hard remix featuring Latto and Yung Miami. The quick-and-dirty video, which dropped today, finds the three rappers linking up under a freeway overpass with a massive squad to shoot a gritty visual matching the throwback bad-gyal vibes of the boastful, aggressive song itself.

“You f*ck like a hundred n****s just for hundred band,” Lola raps in disbelief. “I don’t even got me hundred bands / I’m still gon’ me a hundred Ms with a hundred plans.” Latto echoes that sentiment from a loftier perspective, rapping, “Hundred bands, f*ck is a hundred bands?” She then brags, “Dropped a hundred on a pendant, that sh*t big as Lola.” Miami bats cleanup, snarking, “I ain’t got hundred mil, but I got it once I flew in.” Whew.

Watch Lola Brooke’s “Don’t Play With It (Remix)” video featuring Latto and Yung Miami above.

