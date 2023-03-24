Lola Brooke is smoking hot right now. Her viral hit “Don’t Play With It” has her rubbing shoulders with the likes of Flo Milli, Lil Kim and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and as it turns out, she was just getting warmed up.

The pint-sized Brooklyn bomber recently revamped her song with a couple of her fellow rap it-girls, delivering a diamond hard remix featuring Latto and Yung Miami. The quick-and-dirty video, which dropped today, finds the three rappers linking up under a freeway overpass with a massive squad to shoot a gritty visual matching the throwback bad-gyal vibes of the boastful, aggressive song itself.

“You f*ck like a hundred n****s just for hundred band,” Lola raps in disbelief. “I don’t even got me hundred bands / I’m still gon’ me a hundred Ms with a hundred plans.” Latto echoes that sentiment from a loftier perspective, rapping, “Hundred bands, f*ck is a hundred bands?” She then brags, “Dropped a hundred on a pendant, that sh*t big as Lola.” Miami bats cleanup, snarking, “I ain’t got hundred mil, but I got it once I flew in.” Whew.

Watch Lola Brooke’s “Don’t Play With It (Remix)” video featuring Latto and Yung Miami above.