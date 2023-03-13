Yung Miami, or Caresha, as everyone on the internet refers to her, is living her best life. The rapper is taking advantage of every professional opportunity that comes her way, especially considering her aspirations to be the next Oprah Winfrey. Whether she’s in the studio working on new music as part of the rap duo City Girls, hosting her podcast Caresha Please, or starring on the small screen, despite what she raps in her songs, Miami keeps a steady job.

However, the recording artist’s latest appearance on 50 Cent’s Starz original series, BMF, was not received so well. In fact, her brief onscreen cameo led to a flurry of memes. Playing a wife who just received news of her husband’s tragic murder, the entertainer tried her best to step into the emotional moment, but it wasn’t quite an Emmy-winning portrayal.

Despite being the butt of every joke on Twitter from the viewing audience, Yung Miami handled it well. Joined in on the online conversation to post her line, “Meech, where’s my husband?”

Meech where's my husband? 😢 — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) March 13, 2023

She even reposted a few reenactments with the caption, “Man, I’m crying.”

Later, Yung Miami tried to be serious, writing, “If I’m crying, why y’all laughing??? Y’all play too much,” but it didn’t last for long, as she followed that tweet up with, “Funniest part,” in response to a fan’s message.