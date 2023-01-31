Lola Brooke is a just barely five-foot musical flame that has stolen the hearts of some of rap’s most influential acts, such as Lil Kim. The Brooklyn native has garnered the admiration of not only her peers like Coi Leray but acts like Cardi B. As the “Don’t Play With It” rapper continues to dominate across streaming platforms, she has set her eyes on the big stage.

With Brooke slated to make an appearance at several music festivals this summer, including Wireless Festival, she’ll have plenty of time to work out any kinks in her set now that she’ll be listed as the official opener for A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s upcoming Me vs. Myself Tour for both the North American and Europe wings.

This isn’t the first time the pair will share a stand with one another. A few weeks ago, the “Drowning” rapper brought Brooke out during his performance at Total Mortgage Arena. The following day, Brooke took to Instagram to share a clip of the surprise with the caption, “All these lights ain’t come overnight! Are you dumb?” responding to claims that she was an overnight success.

In the same post, Brooke went on to thank Boogie for his support, writing, “You a real one, A Boogie. Thank you,” closing with the Statue of Liberty emoji to show New York unity (even though the monument is actually physically located in New Jersey waters).

View the full tour schedule below.

02/07 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

02/09 — Coralville, IA @ Xtreme Arena

02/10 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

02/11 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

02/15 — Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

02/17 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

02/19 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

02/21 — Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum

02/23 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

02/24 — Kingston, RI @ Ryan Center, University of Rhode Island

02/25 — Washington, DC @ Echostage

02/26 Washington, DC Echostage

02/28 — Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom

03/3 — Philadelphia, PA @ Liacoras Center

03/4 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

03/22 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse

03/23 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy Birmingham

03/24 — London, UK @ Alexandra Palace

To purchase tickets for any of the tour dates listed above, click here.

Some of the artists mentioned are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.