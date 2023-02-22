GloRilla, Ice Spice, And The Carefree Black Girl Backlash

Over the past few years, it seems like each summer brings us a new it-girl in rap. Coi Leray, Flo Milli, GloRilla, Ice Spice, and Latto have all seen their fortunes rise precipitously with what seems like just one song. Often, it seems like they appear from nowhere overnight and the next day, they are everywhere. This is, in my humble opinion, a good thing. It’s good for them, it’s good for rap, and it’s good for the health of the music business as a whole.

Unfortunately, you can’t turn on a light without casting a shadow. And nasty things breed in the darkness. In the case of rap’s new it-girls, the rancid flip side has been a lot of men — and it’s nearly all men — who suddenly have a lot of opinions on what women should be rapping about. And, considering the audience that these women have found in their peers, what kind of rap women should be listening to. I’m sure you’ve seen the posts on social media or outlets that cover hip-hop.

In December, Hitmaka whined about the prevalence of “p*ssy rap”; in 2019, it was Jermaine Dupri comparing breakthrough female rappers to strippers. On Twitter, seemingly every third post about Coi Leray or Ice Spice or Megan Thee Stallion is the same corny, tired, and thoroughly overused “joke” about how much better their music sounds on mute. It’s exhausting for me and I’m just a guy who writes about rap for work; I can only imagine how tiresome it is for these women and for their fans.

As has been rightfully pointed out time and time again, there is a double standard in hip-hop. Men brag about their “magic sticks,” boast that they shouldn’t have to “f*ck for free,” and demand, near constantly, for women to bend it over, touch their toes, and/or bust it open for a real n****. Which… is fine, I guess. To be honest, I’m a little over it. It’s kind of boring at this point. If the goal in rap is to be the best rapper, to be the most creative artist, you would think they’d all try a little harder than just repeating the same cliches for the past 20 years.

Mind you, in those 20 years, there were only a handful of women flourishing in rap and only about two or three regularly charting on the Hot 100. That all changed in 2018 when Cardi B showed up to kick the gates off their hinges with “Bodak Yellow.” Suddenly, labels could see value in supporting female rap artists again. Fans realized that there were more voices in the conversation waiting to be sought out. And more young women realized that there might be a future in those notebooks they were filling with rhymes.

The difference for Cardi, aside from access to streaming and the recently-revamped Billboard chart counting procedure, was that Cardi wasn’t rapping to impress rap dudes. Women have been trying that for decades and only getting as far as forum love and regional tours. As it turns out, men are great at saying they want one thing, but not actually seeking out or supporting it. Instead, Cardi rapped about the stuff she wanted to, from the perspective of a “regular degular chick from The Bronx.”

That was the formula that cracked the code, and soon, it seemed there were dozens of women in rap applying it to their own regional takes. City Girls brought Miami flavor, Saweetie represented for the Bay Area, and Megan held it down for the Houston hotties. Their successes became beacons for the legions of unknown, aspiring rappers who took the baton and ran with it. And while, yes, the formula calcified a bit and became too… well… formulaic, we still got standouts each year all approaching rap their own way, and most importantly, having fun with it.

So why is that such a problem for so many men?

Well, for one thing, rap is nearly 50 years old, and for nearly all of that time, was widely considered “a guy thing.” Men were centered; many of the performers were men, true, but as pointed out in Clover Hope’s excellent history The Motherlode, many female performers were left out of the history books, overlooked, and forgotten about — especially when their performances didn’t center men. Many of the women who flourished appealed to men in some way; MC Lyte “rapped like a dude,” Salt-N-Pepa brought sex appeal, and Queen Latifah was one of two women in the Native Tongues crew, a position that would come to be the standard during the “first lady of the label” era exemplified by Lil Kim, Foxy Brown, Eve, Rah Digga, Shawnna, and Amil (Nicki Minaj lands on the tail end of that movement as the sole female rapper on Young Money).