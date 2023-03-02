Lil Kim told her audience at the Apollo Theater last month that she’s “so proud” of Lola Brooke before the two New York rappers performed Brooke’s “Don’t Play With It” together. Timberland has noticed Brooke’s potential, too.

The iconic brand shared its Hip-Hop Royalty Boot last week in honor of the 50th anniversaries of both hip-hop and Timberland. Brooke is the star of the accompanying 30-second campaign.

“The Original Timberland® Boot and Hip Hop were born in 1973 — that’s 50 years of an iconic combination,” Timberland captioned a joint Instagram post with Brooke. “Hip Hop has impacted our brand enormously over the past five decades, so we’re proud to present Brooklyn MC, @lola.brooke, who is one of the voices carrying Hip Hop into the next 50 years, in the Timberland® Hip Hop Royalty Boot.​”

The collection is available here.

In the video, Brooke narrates, “This is not a boot. This is how we thrive. It’s truth in living color, where the art comes alive. This is the cypher circling ’round the globe. Every gender, every nation adding to the flow. No limits to the vision. We defy definition. This is not a boot. It’s 50 years of ambition.”

Brooke discussed her lifelong ambition with Uproxx last month.

“Since a little girl, I’ve been saying that I wanted to be this entertainer,” the Brooklyn native said. “Sometimes you get discouraged because when you don’t receive the good feedback [that you wanted]. It just means that you got to keep working.”