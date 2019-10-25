Back during the 2019 NBA All-Star weekend, the league teamed up with Timberland to drop a line of boots inspired by a trio of teams: the Houston Rockets, New York Knicks, and Philadelphia 76ers. Those three, along with a pair of kicks that featured a myriad of league logos, were the first drop in a collaboration between the two sides.

The latest release will come on Friday, as Timberland and the NBA are teaming up for its second collection of boots inspired by a few more of the league’s teams. There are five pairs in all, with four of them coming in colorways for the Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Lakers, and the Toronto Raptors. The fifth boot, which features an “East-meets-West” design, has a collection of NBA logos on a black boot.

All of the team kicks follow a similar design. The customized, 6-inch boots feature each squad’s primary color, then has the various team logos on the tongue. Each ankle collar also features a design that is unique to the teams. The “East-meets-West” design, meanwhile, is a black boot with the NBA logo on the tongue.

Here’s a look at few of the boots in the collection.

The boots drop on Friday, Oct. 25, for $210.