What Is A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s Setlist For The ‘Me Vs. Myself Tour?’

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is living his best life ever since the release of his latest album, Me Vs. Myself. Not only did the Bronx native double back with a deluxe version of the project, but before hitting the road for the supporting tour, the musician celebrated his return to music with a special one-night-only show at the legendary Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York.

Now, the recording artist is looking to finish off his tour strong with supporting act Lola Brooke. But what is A Boogie’s setlist for the tour? well, that’s what fans are wondering. According to Setlist.fm, the rapper’s reported playlist is quite hefty. The over two-hour set features a broad range of his biggest hits to date as well as a few covers of some of his hometown friends.

To view the setlist and remaining tour dates, continue below.

“Look Back At It” “Voices in My Head” “Take Shots” “Money Conversations” “Me and My Guitar” “Ransom” “Timeless” “Flood My Wrist” “Lovin'” (PnB Rock cover) “Swervin” “Just Like Me” “Pills & Automobiles” (Chris Brown cover) “Demons and Angels” “Love Drugs and Sex” “Still Think About You” “D.T.B Interlude” “24 Hours” “February” “Last Time” “Friend Zone” “R&B Shit” (J.I. the Prince of N.Y cover) “Secrets” “My Shit” “Mood Swings” “Man in the Mirror” “Jungle” “Hello” (Pop Smoke cover) “Drowning”

03/3 — Philadelphia, PA @ Liacoras Center *

03/4 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center *

03/22 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse *

03/23 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy Birmingham *

03/24 — London, UK @ Alexandra Palace *

*- with Lola Brooke

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.