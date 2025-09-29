After Collapsing On Stage, Lola Young Says She’s ‘Doing OK’

Lola Young had a scary moment while performing at the All Things Go Festival in New York this weekend: In the middle of performing “Conceited,” Young suddenly collapsed and the performance was ended early (here’s a video).

In an Instagram Story shared after the show, Young wrote (as BBC notes), “Hi, for anyone who saw my set at All Things Go today, I am doing OK now. Thank you for all of your support, Lola.”

Earlier in the performance, Young told the audience she had “had a tricky couple of days” due to a “sensitive matter.”

She later cancelled her performance at the Washington DC edition of the festival, sharing on Instagram, “I’m sorry to confirm that i won’t be playing all things go in DC today. I love this job and I never take my commitments and audience for granted so I’m sorry to those who will be disappointed by this. I hope you’ll all give me another chance in the future. Thank you to all those who listen and care. To all the people that love to be mean online, pls give me a day off. [heart emoji] Lola.”

The next scheduled performance listed on Young’s website is for October 6 in her native UK.