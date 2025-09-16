In a few days, Lola Young’s new album I’m Only F**king Myself will be here. In the lead-up to the album, she has also been busting out some covers.
Back in February, she covered the Arctic Monkeys classic “I Wanna Be Yours,” and now, she has taken to the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge. There, she turned in a rendition of Sabrina Carpenter’s latest hit, “Manchild.” Young’s performance puts her powerhouse vocals at the forefront as she’s backed by a groovy live band. Here’s a clip.
Carpenter, meanwhile, is fresh off performing at the VMAs, and over the past month, it was announced she’s headlining Lollapalooza’s South American festivals and Coachella in 2026.
Find Young’s upcoming tour dates below.
Lola Young’s 2025 Tour Dates
09/27 — All Things Go Festival @ Forest Hills, New York
09/28 — All Things Go Festival @ Columbia, MD
11/01 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
11/04 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
11/05 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5
11/08 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
11/09 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
11/11 — Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle
11/12 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
11/19 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
11/21 — Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory
11/24 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
11/25 — St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
11/28 — Denver, CO @ The Fillmore Auditorium
11/29 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center
12/01 — Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
12/02 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater at Lumen Field
12/04 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
12/06 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium