In a few days, Lola Young’s new album I’m Only F**king Myself will be here. In the lead-up to the album, she has also been busting out some covers.

Back in February, she covered the Arctic Monkeys classic “I Wanna Be Yours,” and now, she has taken to the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge. There, she turned in a rendition of Sabrina Carpenter’s latest hit, “Manchild.” Young’s performance puts her powerhouse vocals at the forefront as she’s backed by a groovy live band. Here’s a clip.

Carpenter, meanwhile, is fresh off performing at the VMAs, and over the past month, it was announced she’s headlining Lollapalooza’s South American festivals and Coachella in 2026.

Find Young’s upcoming tour dates below.