Lola Young Is Crossing The Pond For Her 2025 North American Tour Dates

British singer Lola Young is breaking out in 2025 thanks to the continued success of her 2024 single “Messy” and its recent follow-up, “One Thing” (she also appears on Tyler The Creator’s new album Chromakopia and toured with Billie Eilish). With that momentum behind her, she’s bringing her unique brand of alternative indie pop to North America for her first run of headlining tour dates.
Following up her debut performance at Coachella, Young has a slew of European festivals booked through the summer, then begins her North American dates November 1 in Toronto, wrapping up December 6 in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 6th at 10am local time. You can find more info here. See below for all tour dates.
Lola Young 2025 Tour Dates
06/04 – La Madeleine @ Brussels, Belgium*
06/05 – Georg-Elser-Halle @ Hamburg, Germany*
06/10 – Accor Arena @ Paris, France [Billie Eilish Support]
06/11 – Accor Arena @ Paris, France [Billie Eilish Support]
06/15 – Capital FM Summertime Ball @ London, UK
06/17 – Meltdown Festival @ London, UK
06/27 – Glastonbury @ Somerset, UK
07/03 – Open’er Festival @ Poland
07/04 – Rock Werchter @ Werchter, Belgium
07/05 – Roskilde Festival @ Roskilde, Denmark
07/17 – Gurtenfestival @ Bern, Switzerland
07/18 – Lollapalooza Paris @ Paris, France
08/07 – Øya Festival @ Oslo, Norway
08/09 – Way Out West Festival @ Gothenburg, Sweden
08/10 – Flow Festival @ Helsinki, Finland
08/14 – Paredes De Coura @ Paredes de Coura, Portugal
08/16 – MS Dockville @ Hamburg, Germany
08/17 – Lowlands Festival @ Biddinghuizen, he Netherlands
09/27 – All Things Go Festival @ Forest Hill, New York
09/28 – All Things Go Festival @ Columbia, MD
North America Dates
11/01 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
11/04 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
11/05 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
11/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
11/09 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
11/11 – Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle
11/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
11/19 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
11/21 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory
11/24 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
11/25 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
11/28 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore Auditorium
11/29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center
12/01 – Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
12/02 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater at Lumen Field
12/04 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
12/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium