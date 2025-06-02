Lola Young Is Crossing The Pond For Her 2025 North American Tour Dates

British singer Lola Young is breaking out in 2025 thanks to the continued success of her 2024 single “Messy” and its recent follow-up, “One Thing” (she also appears on Tyler The Creator’s new album Chromakopia and toured with Billie Eilish). With that momentum behind her, she’s bringing her unique brand of alternative indie pop to North America for her first run of headlining tour dates.

Following up her debut performance at Coachella, Young has a slew of European festivals booked through the summer, then begins her North American dates November 1 in Toronto, wrapping up December 6 in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 6th at 10am local time. You can find more info here. See below for all tour dates.