Lorde has been trekking around the world on her Ultrasound World Tour recently (here’s what the setlist has looked like). She hit a snag this past weekend, though, when she had a bout of food poisoning severe enough that she had to call off a show.
In a message shared on her Instagram Story last night (November 9), Lorde explained:
“Luxembourg I’m so sorry to have to tell you that I came down with ruthless food poisoning last night and am still too sick to play for you today. I’ve been resting all day hoping I’d be well enough but I can hardly stand up and you deserve more.
My sincerest apologies to anyone inconvenienced or upset by this. I can’t tell you how much I was looking forward to it: our first ever Lux show, first night of Ultrasound EU and our one show with @oklou, it’s beyond gutting. Please know that if there was ANY way I could pull it off, I’d be out there.
We are actively working with the promoter on rescheduling so hold on to your tickets for now – refunds will be offered if the new date’s no good for you.
Thank you for your grace tonight. Love from a very weak girl x.”
Find Lorde’s upcoming tour dates below.
Lorde’s 2025 Tour Dates: The Ultrasound World Tour
11/10 — Paris, France @ Zénith de Paris @ La Villette %
11/15 — Manchester, UK @ AO Arena =%
11/16 — London, UK @ O2 Arena &%
11/19 — Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro &%
11/20 — Birmingham, UK @ Utilitia Arena &%
11/22 — Dublin, IE @ RDS Simmonscourt &%
11/24 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live &
11/27 — Brussels, Belgium @ Forest National !
11/29 — Bologna, Italy @ Unipol Arena !
11/30 — Zurich, Switzerland @ Halle 622 !
12/01 — Munich, Germany @ Zenith !
12/03 — Cologne, Germany @ Palladium !
12/05 — Berlin, Germany @ Max-Schmeling-Halle !
12/06 — Lodz, Poland @ Atlas Arena !
12/08 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ K.B. Hallen !
12/09 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Annexet !
= with Blood Orange
! with The Japanese House
& with Nilüfer Yanya
% with Jim-E Stack