Lorde has been trekking around the world on her Ultrasound World Tour recently (here’s what the setlist has looked like). She hit a snag this past weekend, though, when she had a bout of food poisoning severe enough that she had to call off a show.

In a message shared on her Instagram Story last night (November 9), Lorde explained:

“Luxembourg I’m so sorry to have to tell you that I came down with ruthless food poisoning last night and am still too sick to play for you today. I’ve been resting all day hoping I’d be well enough but I can hardly stand up and you deserve more. My sincerest apologies to anyone inconvenienced or upset by this. I can’t tell you how much I was looking forward to it: our first ever Lux show, first night of Ultrasound EU and our one show with @oklou, it’s beyond gutting. Please know that if there was ANY way I could pull it off, I’d be out there. We are actively working with the promoter on rescheduling so hold on to your tickets for now – refunds will be offered if the new date’s no good for you. Thank you for your grace tonight. Love from a very weak girl x.”

Find Lorde’s upcoming tour dates below.