Here Is Lorde’s ‘Ultrasound World Tour’ Setlist

Lorde recently admitted that following the reception of her Melodrama tour, she was nervous to book big venues for The Ultrasound World Tour. But, she did, and the trek kicked off in Austin, Texas last night (September 17).
Per setlist.fm, the setlist pulled primarily from her new album Virgin, naturally, while also drawing considerably from Melodrama.
Check out the setlist below, along with Lorde’s upcoming tour dates.
Lorde’s The Ultrasound World Tour Setlist
1. “Hammer”
2. “Royals”
3. “Broken Glass”
4. “Buzzcut Season”
5. “Favourite Daughter”
6. “Perfect Places”
7. “Shapeshifter”
8. “Current Affairs”
9. “Supercut”
10. “No Better”
11. “GRWM”
12. “The Louvre”
13. “Oceanic Feeling”
14. “Big Star”
15. “Liability”
16. “Clearblue”
17. “Man Of The Year”
18. “If She Could See Me Now”
19. “Team”
20. “What Was That”
21. “Green Light”
22. “David”
23. “Ribs” (encore)
Lorde’s 2025 Tour Dates: The Ultrasound World Tour
09/19 — Chicago, IL @ United Center !*
09/20 — Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle !*
09/23 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center !*
09/24 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena !*
09/26 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden =!
09/27 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre =!
09/30 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center =!
10/01 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden !*
10/03 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center !*
10/04 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem !*
10/07 — Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena !^
10/09 — St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena !^
10/10 — Milwaukee, WI @ UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena !^
10/11 — Minneapolis, MN @ Armory !^
10/14 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre =!
10/17 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena =!
10/18 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum =!^
10/19 — Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre !^
10/21 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center !^
10/22 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena !^
11/09 — Luxembourg @ Rockhal $
11/10 — Paris, France @ Zénith de Paris @ La Villette %
11/15 — Manchester, UK @ AO Arena =%
11/16 — London, UK @ O2 Arena &%
11/19 — Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro &%
11/20 — Birmingham, UK @ Utilitia Arena &%
11/22 — Dublin, IE @ RDS Simmonscourt &%
11/24 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live &
11/27 — Brussels, Belgium @ Forest National !
11/29 — Bologna, Italy @ Unipol Arena !
11/30 — Zurich, Switzerland @ Halle 622 !
12/01 — Munich, Germany @ Zenith !
12/03 — Cologne, Germany @ Palladium !
12/05 — Berlin, Germany @ Max-Schmeling-Halle !
12/06 — Lodz, Poland @ Atlas Arena !
12/08 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ K.B. Hallen !
12/09 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Annexet !
= with Blood Orange
! with The Japanese House
& with Nilüfer Yanya
* with Chanel Beads
^ with Empress Of
% with Jim-E Stack
$ with Oklou