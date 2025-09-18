Here Is Lorde’s ‘Ultrasound World Tour’ Setlist

Lorde recently admitted that following the reception of her Melodrama tour, she was nervous to book big venues for The Ultrasound World Tour. But, she did, and the trek kicked off in Austin, Texas last night (September 17).

Per setlist.fm, the setlist pulled primarily from her new album Virgin, naturally, while also drawing considerably from Melodrama.

Check out the setlist below, along with Lorde’s upcoming tour dates.