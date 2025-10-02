Lorde has been consistent with album releases throughout her career, as each one since her first has arrived four years after its predecessor: Pure Heroine in 2013, Melodrama in 2017, Solar Power in 2021, and Virgin in 2025. For her next LP, though, she doesn’t want fans to have to wait that long.

Towards the end of a new interview with The Los Angeles Times, Lorde said:

“There’s one thing I feel totally committed to — it’s not allowed to be four years [for the next one]. It has to be sooner.” When the interviewer pointed out that Lorde has probably said that before, the singer responded, “I did. But this time I really mean it. I’m over it. It’s time for me to make a different kind of statement that’s less careful or considered.

Elsewhere in the chat, the interviewer brought up Lorde’s Zane Lowe interview from earlier this year and Lorde interjected, “I f*cked up that interview.” She continued, “I was in too girly an outfit, honestly, and I had this hair clip in, and I felt all tight and shy. I couldn’t access it. […] Why the f*ck did I put the hair clip in? And the girly top! If I’m in a girly top on the wrong day, it’s all over.”

