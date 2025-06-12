Charli XCX has cultivated an image based in part on partying, but what you don’t hear about as much are the after-effects. Fans got a taste of that yesterday (June 11), though, when Lorde gave her an unexpected call.

Lorde was a guest on BBC Radio 1’s Breakfast Show yesterday and host Greg James had her play a game called “Sitting Or Standing,” where Lorde called random people on her phone and tried to guess if they were sitting or standing. She started with Gracie Abrams, who she guessed would be sitting. It was a quick call, with Abrams revealing she was on her feet. After hanging up, though, she told James that she and Abrams talk often, so the phone call wasn’t an out-of-the-blue sort of thing.

Next, she dialed up Chappell Roan, who was standing up (Lorde guessed sitting). Then came Charli, who Lorde speculated would be sitting. She was sort of right: When Charli answered, she revealed that she was laying down and also “so hungover.”

In a different recent Radio 1 interview, Lorde explained how Charli’s Brat inspired her upcoming album Virgin, saying, “Brat coming out really gave me a kick in a lot of ways. It forced me to further define what I was doing because Charli had so masterfully defined everything about Brat and I knew that what I was doing was very distinct to that. When a peer throws the gauntlet down like that, you’re like ‘OK, yeah, we’ve gotta pick it up,’ I’ve spoken to a lot of peers who’ve all had the same feelings. It’s very sick and I’m so grateful to her.”

Check out the full video above.