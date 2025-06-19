We’re now just over a week away from the release of Lorde’s latest album, Virgin. So far, we’ve heard “What Was That” and “Man Of The Year,” and it turns out we will be getting one more pre-album single, as Lorde is set to unveil “Hammer” tomorrow (June 20).

Announcing the song on social media, Lorde wrote, “Hammer. Last song before Virgin. First song on the album. An ode to city life and horniness tbh.”

She also shared a teaser for the video, in which Lorde has braided pigtails and a pigeon on either shoulder. We also get some lyrics: “There’s a heat in the pavement / My mercury’s raising.” In a post, she noted the video was directed by Renell Medrano and shot on location in London’s Hampstead Heath.

Lorde previously wrote of the upcoming album, “I was trying to see myself, all the way through. I was trying to make a document that reflected my femininity: raw, primal, innocent, elegant, openhearted, spiritual, masc. I’m proud and scared of this album. There’s nowhere to hide. I believe that putting the deepest parts of ourselves to music is what sets us free.”

Watch the “Hammer” trailer above.

Virgin is out 6/27 via Republic Records. Find more information here.