Lorde’s new album Virgin is a few days old now, so Lorde decided to reflect on the release by sharing some behind-the-scenes info about the project.

Taking to Instagram yesterday (June 30), Lorde offered a list of trivia facts about the album. For example, “David” was the first song from the project that she started and one of the last to be finished. Lorde also noted there was one song that was cut “last-minute” because she “thought it diluted the vision,” and she added there are a “couple really good B sides knocking around.”

The post reads in full:

“She is three days old. Favs??? Some L4 facts: — First song started (and second to last finished) was David — Last song started was Clearblue. Last song finished was Broken Glass — Hardest song was FD, to write, to produce, to sing. Kicked my ass — We cut a song last minute because I thought it diluted the vision!! One of my absolute favs that I wrote with Fabi. Couple really good B sides knocking around actually — I had had dreams of sampling Morning Love for like 8 years, it’s so sexy and murky to me and I loved the contrast w the really organic fragile guitar stuff. Happened to be in the exact same key, meant 2 be — I had constant constant insomnia making this album. I wrote most of the FD lyrics, CA first verse, Clearblue, and David second verse right before dawn. — My favourite sound on the album is a tie btw the ripping tremolo + icy vocal adlib at the end of David and the start of Hammer. People always thought the linked start and end of PH was intentional; it wasn’t, but starting and ending Virgin at the fountain was <3 Love u, thank u so much for listening. Got a show to cook now."

This comes shortly after Lorde performed the project in full at Glastonbury.