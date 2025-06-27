Earlier this month, there were rumors flying around that Lorde was gearing up to play a surprise set at this year’s Glastonbury festival. The chatter was so intense that Lorde was asked about it in an interview, and she said, “You know… I’m pretty keen, honestly. I feel like… ’cause the album’s gonna be coming out right around that time. […] I am quite tempted by what’s going on because I’ve got lots of friends playing as well. We’ll see, we’ll see if I can pull some strings and get there.”

It turns out Lorde wasn’t kidding (or the performance was already in place and she was being coy): At Glasto today (June 27), Lorde indeed played a surprise set. Given that her new album Virgin is out today, she performed the whole thing, front to back, before wrapping her set up with a couple of classics: “Ribs” and “Green Light.” Since Lorde hadn’t yet done any performances in support of the album, the set featured the live debut of every Virgin song. Here she is performing “Hammer” and here’s “What Was That.”

Check out some exclusive photos of the performance below, followed by the setlist (via setlist.fm).