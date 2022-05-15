Two years after it was first announced, the Lovers & Friends Festival finally opened its doors to fans on Saturday in Las Vegas. The nostalgia-themed ’90s hip-hop and R&B-focused showcase was first announced at the beginning of 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic pushed it back until this weekend. The Lovers & Friends Festival is curated by Live Nation, Snoop Dogg, and Bobby Dee, and it flaunted a two-day lineup that include Lauryn Hill, Usher, Ludacris, Lil Jon, TLC, Ciara, Nelly, Ashanti Ja Rule, Ne-Yo, and more. While day one was supposed to be a fun one, it concluded on a scary note as a mass stampede erupted following reports of gunshots at the festival grounds.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, who spoke with TMZ, reports of gunfire were made at 10 pm local time and it sparked a massive stampede as fans rushed to leave the venue and flock for safety. “At this time, there is no evidence of a shooting and the initial report has been deemed unfounded,” the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said after their investigation. They also noted that three people were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. The festival resumed a short time with Usher and more delivering nighttime performances to conclude day one.

The stampede was not the only complaint from fans at Lovers & Friends. Many took to Twitter to complain about the showcase’s inability to provide adequate resources for those who attended the show in the sweltering desert heat as temperatures approached 100 degrees. Fans voiced their frustration about a lack of shade and a poor supply of water among other things at the festival.

You can view some tweets and videos from fans below.

100s of people left the Las Vegas Festival Grounds after someone reported hearing gun shots @lvrsnfrndsfestpic.twitter.com/Xu53x0Annj — Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) May 15, 2022

False alarm confirmed. Usher is on stage singing and giving out Usher Bucks. Everything is right with the world. #LoversAndFriendsFest pic.twitter.com/DfZbk3tkjj — Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) May 15, 2022

Just left #loversandfriendsfest it’s way to hot, no shade. Equipment over heated so artists couldn’t play. Equipment was over heating so no one could buy water and people were throwing up abs passing out. It’s a mess. — Mike Martinez (@Witty_Porn_Name) May 15, 2022

Let’s get this straight @lvrsnfrndsfest YOU provide NO SHADE except to VIP – YOU RUN OUT OF WATER – mass hysteria breaks out and you continue like you don’t have explaining to do!!!! #LoversAndFriendsFestival #fyrefestival #LoversAndFriendsFest #loversandfriends — A City Explored | Lindsey (@acityexplored) May 15, 2022

Whoever planned #LoversAndFriendsFest should never be allowed to plan another event in their life. Ran out of water 5 hours before the festival was supposed to end, then y’all thought it was a good idea to shoot off fireworks after a shooting scare? CLOWNS — THANOS DID NOTHING WRONG (@kev_andes) May 15, 2022

Our lives literally flashed before our eyes. There was a rumor of a shooting and a stampede of people came running towards Nick and I at #LoversAndFriendsFest, I was on the floor and lucky Nick got me up and covered me the whole time. Walked out with only scratches on my knees. — Lily Nuno (@LilyNuno) May 15, 2022

Just left #LoversAndFriendsFest and these show producers need to be fired. No shade, can’t bring water in and what they provided was near boiling. $18 for a hot dog. Maybe I’ll come back this evening. Artist where 🔥 tho. — Tiffany (@ttilmon) May 15, 2022

#LoversAndFriendsFest was a jokeee. So unorganized and so hot! My friend almost passed out! They ran out of water after I left apparently. People were throwing up left and right. I’ve been drinking water and no alc and still got heat exhaustion. Really disappointing — Nat✨ (@Natariee) May 15, 2022

This is what we call PPP…………. PISS POOR PLANNING!!!!!! Absolutely disgusting. I am beyond appalled by the entire experience. @lvrsnfrndsfest #LoversandFriendsFestival #LoversAndFriendsFest #loversandfriends — A City Explored | Lindsey (@acityexplored) May 15, 2022