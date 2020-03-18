Lovers And Friends Festival Has Been Postponed Due To Coronavirus Concerns

With a growing movement around the nation to practice social distancing, festivals and other entertainment shows have taken the steps to postpone or cancel their upcoming showcases as a result of coronavirus. Earlier this month, SXSW and Ultra Music Festival led the way by canceling the 2020 installments of their festivals. Their decision would soon be followed by Coachella who opted to postpone their festival until mid-October. Continuing the trend, Goldenvoice has now pulled the plug on another of its upcoming festivals, Lovers And Friends.

On Tuesday, Goldenvoice announced that all of its upcoming events would be postponed indefinitely due to coronavirus concerns. As a result of this indefinite postponement, May’s Lovers And Friends Festival will be forced to delay its inaugural showcase. In a statement on the company’s website, Goldenvoice said, “Due to COVID-19 all Goldenvoice events have been postponed indefinitely. At this time there is no information on new dates. However, if new dates are announced there is nothing you need to do. Your tickets will be valid for the new date and you will be notified.”

The two-day festival was set to blend some of music’s past greats with some of its present stars. Megan Thee Stallion, Jhene Aiko, Summer Walker, Lauryn Hill, TLC, Usher and more were set to perform at the festival.

The postponement also adds to the list of unexpected obstacles Lovers And Friends has faced. The festival’s initial rollout was plagued by a number its performers denying their involvement with the festival on social media, an issue that was later cleared up. Last week, Pharrell announced that his Something In The Water Festival would be postponed until next year and soon after Dreamville announced their own festival would be postponed and shared a rescheduled date of August 29.

