‘Tis the season of summer music festival lineup announcements. So far, 2020 is looking like it will be an unbelievable year for festivals and music lovers from across every genre. Coachella was one of the first lineups announced with headliners like Travis Scott and Frank Ocean, and Rage Against The Machine. Governers Ball announced they will be inviting Tame Impala, Missy Elliott, and Vampire Weekend to their stage. Bonnaroo will see an unlikely combination of headliners Lizzo and Tool. California festival Lovers & Friends is the latest to unveil their lineup and the one-day festival features a stacked bill of both nostalgia and contemporary acts alike.

Lovers & Friends fest takes place on May 9 at The Grounds at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA. Though the festival is only a one-day event, their lineup features a handful of big-name artists. The festival released their full lineup Tuesday and the bill sees headliners Ms. Lauryn Hill, Usher, and TLC, who had a recent stint on Broadway. But during the day, the festival invites musicians like Megan Thee Stallion, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, Saweetie, T-Pain, Sean Paul, and more to take the stage.

Lovers & Friends Festival 💖

May 9 in Los Angeles

Presale begins Thu, Feb 20th at 10am PT! Sign up now at https://t.co/RCxnugs91q.

Payment plan available starting as low as $19.99 down💋 pic.twitter.com/tOKouaKZ6O — Lovers & Friends Festival (@lvrsnfrndsfest) February 18, 2020

Check out the full Lovers & Friends lineup above.

Tickets are on sale 02/20 at 10 am PST. Pre-order them here.