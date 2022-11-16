If the name wasn’t already taken, the latest video from Lucky Daye’s upcoming Candydrip Deluxe would work well for a song called “Unholy.” In reality, it’s titled “F*ckin’ Sound” and the video makes fitting use of its gospel-inspired organs and vocals and salacious subject matter thanks to a sacrilegious setting and risque, borderline NSFW action between Daye and his female costar.

He starts the video in a confessional booth, admitting to the priest, “I have sinned — I’ve never done this before.” But although the priest asks “what troubles you?” Daye’s response is anything but troubled, as he laughs at the notion of what he’s gotten away with. The rest of the video is dedicated to detailing exactly what his transgressions were. Feel free to check that out above.

The deluxe version of Candydrip doesn’t have a release date yet, but the release of its first single is well-timed to take advantage of the increased attention he’s undoubtedly receiving as a result of his multiple Grammy Award nominations. In addition to being nominated for Best R&B Album for Candydrip alongside Recording Academy mainstays like PJ Morton, Robert Glasper, and Mary J. Blige, he’s also up for a Best R&B Performance award for its single “Over,” against Beyoncé, Jazmine Sullivan, Mary J., and Muni Long.

You can watch the “F*ckin’ Sound” video up top and pre-save the deluxe version of Candydrip here.