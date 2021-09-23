Lucky Daye kicked off 2021 by releasing his third EP, Table For Two, which features six duets with female singers, including Ari Lennox, Yebba, Joyce Wrice, and more. The singer has stayed quiet on the solo side of things since then, but he’s also dropped an impressive collection of guest verses. On Wednesday, he returned to the solo route with his brand new single, “Over.”

The luscious track captures he and his partner — played by Jordyn Woods — caught up in a confusing relationship that finds them on-and-off-again. “Over” also arrives with an excellently shot video, in which Daye experiences a bad dream multiple times before breaking out of the cycle.

The new song comes after Daye connected with Sevyn Streeter for “Feelz,” off her sophomore album, Drunk Wordz Sober Thoughtz. It’s one of many strong collaborations that Daye has been a part of this year. Others include “You Want My Love” with Earth, Wind & Fire, a remix of “Slow Down” with VanJess, and “Make You Feel Good” with BJ The Chicago Kid.

Daye recently performed at HER’s Lights On Festival in California and is set to appear on stage at the showcase’s second iteration in Brooklyn, NY.

You can watch the video for the track above.