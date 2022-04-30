Lucky Daye is just a few days removed from completing his tour in support of his sophomore album Candypaint. The New Orleans singer set out on the road for a string of shows that kicked off in mid-March. West Coast singer Joyce Wrice also accompanied him on the tour. Daye’s final stop on the Candypaint Tour was in New York City and it appears that he used that opportunity to also give a performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. There, Daye delivered a stirring performance of highlight record “Over,” one that accounts for his struggles with moving on from an inconsistent partner.

This year has been a pretty big one for Daye so far. He earned his first entry on the Billboard 200 with Candypaint which peaked at No. 69. Daye also earned his first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Over,” a record that peaked at No. 77 earlier this month. However, Daye’s most exciting moment in 2022 came when he earned his first Grammy award for a win in the Best Progressive R&B album category thanks to his Table For Two EP.

You can watch Daye’s performance of “Over” in the video above.

Candypaint is out now via RCA and Keep Cool. You can stream it here.