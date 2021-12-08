It’s been less than a year since Lucky Daye dropped his EP Table For Two, featuring Ari Lennox, Tiana Major9, Yebba, and more, but it looks like he’ll be making a return very soon. The singer announced his sophomore album Candy Drip will arrive at the top of 2022, and he also released its title track. “Candy Drip” is a woozy effort that sees Daye declaring his love for a special woman in his life. He also spoke about the album on Twitter. “Two years ago I released my first studio album for me,” he wrote. “It was an important turning point in my life. I can never thank you enough but I’m ready for something new. You ready?”

It’s been a while since Daye released a full album, namely his 2019 Grammy-nominated debut Painted. In addition to Table For Two, Daye also delivered a number of guest features in 2021 with artists like Nao, BJ The Chicago Kid, Khalid, VanJess, and more.

Daye also announced a 2022 North American tour in support of the forthcoming album. He’ll hit the road starting on March 18 in Portland, Oregon, and perform at a string of shows that continues for a little over a month before things come to an end in New York City on April 25.

You can listen to “Candy Drip” in the video above and check out Lucky Daye’s 2022 tour dates below.

3/18 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre

3/19 — Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

3/20 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

3/22 — San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom

3/24 — San Diego, CA @ House Of Blues

3/25 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

3/26 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

3/29 — Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues

3/30 — Austin, TX @ Emos

3/31 — Houston, TX @ House Of Blues

4/1 — New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theatre

4/3 — Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage

4/5 — Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre

4/6 — Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre

4/8 — Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

4/9 — Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

4/10 _ Chicago, IL @ House Of Blues

4/12 — Detroit, MI @ The Majestic

4/13 — Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

4/15 — Cleveland, OH @ House Of Blues

4/16 — Silver Springs, MD @ The Fillmore

4/17 — Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

4/19 — Boston, MA @ Royale

4/21 — New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place

4/22 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre Of Living Arts (TLA)

4/25 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5