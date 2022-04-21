Last month, Lucky Daye once again proved why he’s one of the best acts in R&B with his sophomore album Candydrip. Through 17 songs and guest appearances from Smino, Chiild, Alex Isley, and Lil Durk. Candydrip highlighted Daye’s versatility as it’s quite different from his Grammy-nominated debut album Painted. Daye is currently on tour in support of his second album, and with just a few shows left, he returns with a brand new video for “NWA.”

The track, which features a guest verse from Lil Durk, is quite the fashionable effort as it features some stylish looks like Daye as he appears on collages that are artistically placed in sort of a photo album. While Durk does contribute a verse to the song, he doesn’t appear in the video. Instead, Daye recruits Smino and Algee Smith, who most notably plays Christophe McKay in HBO’s Euphoria series, for cameo appearances in the visual.

Daye’s new video arrives after he won his first Grammy at the award show earlier this month. He was selected in the Best Progressive R&B Album category for his 2021 project Table For Two. Prior to that, he collaborated with Syd for their romantic track “Could You Break A Heart.”

You can watch the video for “NWA” above.

Candydrip is out now via Keep Cool and RCA. You can stream it here.