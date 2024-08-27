The National Park Service says, “Never drink water from a natural source that you haven’t purified, even if the water looks clean. Water in a stream, river or lake may look clean, but it can still be filled with bacteria, viruses, and parasites that can result in waterborne diseases. […] It is essential that you purify natural water.”

Ludacris does not seem to have heard that advice.

On August 23, he performed at the Alaska State Fairgrounds in Palmer, Alaska. While there, he decided to take in the local sights, and a video of him drinking glacier water went viral, with commenters expressing concern about Luda’s health. (A 2022 study showed that “hundreds of thousands of tons of bacteria are being released by melting glaciers.”)

So, in a follow-up video shared today (August 27), Usher decided to assure everybody that he’s doing just fine post-gulp. He says in the clip, “Yo, for everybody asking me how that glacier water really tasted… When I tell y’all I’m a water snob: It was the best-tasting water I’ve ever had in my life, and as I drank it, I felt like every cell in my human body was being hydrated and rejuvenated at the same damn time.”