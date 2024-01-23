Every so often, Ludacris has to remind the public (or Katt Williams) that he’s still a lyricist to be feared. Long before he was a Hollywood Walk Of Fame certified movie star, Ludacris dominated rap. According to The Hollywood Reporter (THR), a visual reminder is in the works if you’re too young to remember his musical run.

The outlet claims that Ludacris has begun developing an original TV series that will look back on his early career in music. Based on the report, Ludacris has tapped some pretty bigwigs to join the executive team.

Larry Wilmore, Malcolm D. Lee, Dominique Telson, Jeff Dixon, Josh Bratman, and David Blackman have reportedly signed onto the project as executive producers, with Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Noah Gardenswartz onboard as the lead writer. In addition to his role as executive director, Ludacris will supposedly serve as the series’ music supervisor.

THR also reports that the series found a home on the streaming platform BET+. It is unclear when the series is expected to be released. However, a synopsis was shared with the publisher. The unnamed show is described as: “Inspired by Ludacris’ experience coming up in the competitive music scene in Atlanta as DJ Chris Lova Lova, the series follows the misadventures of a sharply drawn ensemble who are willing to do anything and everything to bolster ratings at their hip-hop radio station.”