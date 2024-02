Detroit’s Movement Festival Adds Ludacris, Channel Tres, And More To Its Final Lineup

Back in January Detroit’s Movement Festival announced its initial lineup led by big beat pioneer Fatboy Slim. Today, the long-running EDM fest made some major adjustments, adding two new headliners, Richie Hawtin and Solomun, along with a slew of additional names including Channel Tres, Dom Dolla, Tee Grizzley, and Ludacris. The festival, which now comprises 115 acts on six stages across three days, takes over Hart Plaza on May 25, 26, and 27.

General Admission tickets are already on sale starting at $139 plus fees for a one-day pass ($289 plus fees for the full weekend), while 3-day VIP pass start at $419 + fees. For more information about Movement Festival for 2024, visit their official website.

The full lineup, in alphabetical order by day, is below: