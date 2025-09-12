If you were asked to put together two of the coolest rappers currently making music today for a collaboration, you’d be hard-pressed to come up with a combo that fits the bill better than Luh Tyler and Larry June. The cross-coastal dynamic duo teamed up for their new single, “Young Player,” and it’s an immaculate display of chemistry perfect for cruising with the top down and a fresh fit.

The beat, produced by 614ASE and mixed by none other than Don Cannon, features all the hallmarks of a Larry June staple, with a whistling synth, laid-back drums, and plenty of space to let the two laconic lyricists get off their casually conceited rhymes. While it’s not two big of a step outside either artist’s comfort zone (although, admittedly, they both seem like they’d be comfortable wherever they were), it’s also an interesting evolution for both, as well, as Tyler drops one of his most developed and mature-sounding songs yet, while Larry potentially expands his reach to the under-30 crowd (sorry Larry, but we both know it’s grown man rap).

Tyler is four months removed from releasing his mixtape Florida Boy, which saw the 19-year-old grow in confidence, experience, and polish since his debut in 2023. Meanwhile, June is fresh from teaming up with The Alchemist and 2 Chainz for Life Is Beautiful.

You can watch Luh Tyler and Larry June’s “Young Player” video above.