Last week, Larry June, 2 Chainz, and The Alchemist shared the video for “Bad Choices,” suggesting that a larger body of work could be on the way. Fans of the newly formed trio didn’t have to wait long to find out; along with the release of their new video, “I Been,” they’ve announced the title and release date for their upcoming joint album, Life Is Beautiful, out on February 7.

A soulful loop by Alchemist backs Good Job Larry and Tity Boi’s luxury raps as the two rappers enjoy gorgeous penthouse views and bottles of champagne in the video. Each details the money-making activities they’ve been engaged in lately, trading verses full of flexes and skipping hooks entirely. As 2 Chainz says in his second verse: “You ain’t even gotta tell me, I know I’m blessed.”

So what have the two rappers been up to lately? Well, Larry released his album Doing It For Me last summer and also hooked up with P-Lo and a group of Bay Area all-stars for “Players Holiday ’25” from the NBA 2K25 soundtrack curated by EMPIRE. Meanwhile, 2 Chainz traded bars with Eminem and Latto on their 2024 albums before taking in some wrestling in his hometown earlier this week.

Watch the video for “I Been” up top.

Life Is Beautiful is out 2/7 via EMPIRE.