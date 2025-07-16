Sound Check returns with week with Long Beach R&B star Giveon, who learns the hard way that this format may be fun, but it’s also about as challenging as it gets.

After telling host Jeremy Hecht that it’s one of the more interesting interview styles he’s participated in, he’s immediately hit with a round pitting two of his faves — Frank Ocean and Frank Sinatra — against each other, and revises his opinion in a hurry. He also takes on alt-R&B fixtures Miguel and PartyNextDoor, Giveon’s Canadian collaborators Drake and Justin Bieber, and of course, hometown heroes Warren G and Sublime.

Here’s how it works: Jeremy plays two songs for the guest artist, who has to choose one and explain their choice, giving Jeremy a chance to learn their musical taste. Jeremy then has to guess the artist’s life anthem, the song they’d take to a desert island, which the guest wrote down earlier on a piece of paper. Our production team has also given him a decoy song, and Jeremy has to guess which is correct based on what he’s learned in the previous rounds.

Watch Giveon take on the Sound Check challenge above. New episodes of Sound Check drop every Wednesday at noon ET/9 a.m. PT on Uproxx’s YouTube.