M.I.A’s ‘Baddygirl’ Remix Of Beyoncé’s ‘Flawless’ Is Just That

#Beyonce #New Music
05.14.14 4 years ago

M.I.A. has been waiting for Beyoncé’s camp to reply to her “Flawless” remix for months. Rather than give them any more time (they’ve been busy of late), she released the song onto Soundcloud last night, dubbing it “Baddygirl 2 – MIA PARTYSQUAD BEYONCE FLAWLESS REMIX.” Catchy.

