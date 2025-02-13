Over the past year or so, Macklemore has become a big protest song guy. He dropped “Hind’s Hall” in May 2024, which was critical of then-president Joe Biden’s handling of the conflict between Israel and Palestine. He later shared a sequel to the track, and now, he has shared “F*cked Up.”

The song sees Macklemore directly addressing Donald Trump (“New era ushered, but white supremacy is still in charge / Talkin’ colonizing Gaza from the White House lawn,” “How you think Israel gets money for the best tanks? / And Netanyahu loves Trump, he’s like, ‘Yup, thanks,'” “The next four years, it’s time to ride / F*ck ICE, free Congo, Sudan, and Palestine”) and Elon Musk (“They got me f*cked up / And Elon, we know exactly what that was, bruh”).

In September 2024, Macklemore said “F*ck America” while performing a benefit concert, and he later explained, “My thoughts and feelings are not always expressed perfectly or politely. Sometimes, I slip up and get caught in the moment. Saturday night was one of those times. […] I have been disillusioned and disheartened as our government has continued to unequivocally fund and support Israel’s ongoing violence against the people of Palestine. […] Do not misconstrue the word ‘f*ck’ for the word ‘hate.’ It’s different to be angry than to disown. My ‘f*ck’ — my anger — is rooted not in disdain for where I was born but in anguish for how we can collectively allow this to continue. It is not directed at the people that make up our country, but towards our government who refuse to listen to us.”

Listen to “F*cked Up” here.