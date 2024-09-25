Macklemore has been outspoken about the ongoing Israel-Gaza war since last fall. The diamond-certified musician spoke at a “Free Palestine” rally in Washington, DC last November. This May, Macklemore dropped “Hind’s Hall” to support the pro-Palestine protestors at Columbia University — promising all proceeds would go to The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA).

Last weekend, Macklemore performed at the Palestine Will Live Forever benefit festival in his hometown Seattle, Washington. During his set, Macklemore said, “F*ck America.” Days later, Neon City Festival announced that Macklemore “will no longer be performing due to unforeseen circumstances” and revealed new headliners. While Neon City did not cite Macklemore’s Palestine Will Live Forever appearance, Macklemore posted a lengthy statement about it on Wednesday, September 25. The statement sprawls across nine slides on Instagram.

“My thoughts and feelings are not always expressed perfectly or politely,” he wrote, in part. “Sometimes, I slip up and get caught in the moment. Saturday night was one of those times. I strive to always lead with love in an effort to bring people together and never create more division. The ‘Palestine Will Live Forever’ festival I performed at was rooted in peace, love, and solidarity. Unfortunately, the historic event in my hometown that brought thousands of people together to raise awareness and money for the people of Palestine has become overshadowed by two words.”

Macklemore continued to express his “grief and anger” due to “the last 11.5 months of watching a genocide unfold in front of us,” which “has been excruciating on a spiritual, emotional, and human level.” He shared his “utter disbelief” at how the US government’s involvement, writing, “I have been disillusioned and disheartened as our government has continued to unequivocally fund and support Israel’s ongoing violence against the people of Palestine. I don’t think I’m alone.”

Macklemore added, “Do not misconstrue the word ‘f*ck’ for the word ‘hate.’ It’s different to be angry than to disown. My ‘f*ck’ — my anger — is rooted not in disdain for where I was born but in anguish for how we can collectively allow this to continue. It is not directed at the people that make up our country, but towards our government who refuse to listen to us.”

Read Macklemore’s full statement here.