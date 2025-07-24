It was likely only a matter of time until Margaret Qualley launched a musical career. After all, she’s married to pop production titan Jack Antonoff, who fittingly produces on two new songs introducing her musical alter ego, Lace Manhattan. The songs, titled “In The Sun She Lies” and “ODDWADD,” were co-written by filmmaker Ethan Coen for his upcoming detective film Honey Don’t!, which stars Qualley as the titular heroine, Honey O’Donahue.

“In The Sun She Lies” is a psychedelic, folksy ballad driven by a gentle acoustic guitar and woozy Moog, with Qualley’s smoky vocals working as more of an accent to the mostly instrumental track:

“ODDWADD,” meanwhile, is a robotic, synth-dance track with a four-on-the-floor beat and chanting vocals from Qualley, which sounds a lot like something Sue, her character from The Substance, would shoot an erotic aerobics video to:

Although these are Qualley’s first tracks under the Lace Manhattan moniker, she previously contributed her voice to a cover of “How Deep Is Your Love” from Yorgos Lanthimos’ Kinds of Kindness last year. At the time, she joked to Vanity Fair at a red carpet event, “It’s clear I’m not the singer in the family,” but you know what? She does alright as Lace Manhattan — at least, in terms of what these two songs ask of her. She probably isn’t changing careers anytime soon, but she does have us looking forward to seeing how these two songs figure into Honey Don’t!

You can watch the videos for “In The Sun She Lies” and “ODDWADD” above.