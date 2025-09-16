Mark Ronson has led quite the life in and adjacent to show business, and now he has chronicled it in a new book, Night People: How To Be A DJ In ’90s New York City, which was released today (September 16).

Ronson spoke with Today about his motivations behind writing the book, saying, “I love the music from that era, the ’90s and early 2000s — it was a time in my life where I was so excited. You know, you’re 18, 19, finding your passion and your craft. And then, to be honest, a lot of my friends in that era were passing, so I wanted to find a way to remember them and this amazing little scene that we made.”

Ronson also shared with the show an anecdote about how his mother once brought Robin Williams home when he was a kid to surprise him.

The publisher’s description of the book reads:

“Lady Gaga, Adele, Amy Winehouse, Dua Lipa, Bruno Mars, Miley Cyrus, the Barbie soundtrack — behind some of the biggest musical moments in the past two decades is one man: Mark Ronson. Night People conjures the undeniable magic of the city’s bygone nightlife — a time when clubs were diverse, glamorous, and a little lawless, and each night brought a heady mix of music, ambition, danger, delight, and possibility. It’s about the beauty of what you can create with just two Technics and a mixer, in a golden era before Giuliani, camera phones, and bottle service upended everything. It’s also about a teenager finding his way — stalking DJ Stretch Armstrong and biting his mixes, crate-digging in every corner of New York, grinding gig after gig through a decade of incredible music — and finding a community of people who, in their own strange, cracked ways, lived for the night. Organized around the venues that defined his experience of the downtown scene, Ronson evokes the specific rush of that decade and those spaces — where fashion folks and rappers on the rise danced alongside club kids and 9-to-5’ers — and invites us into the tribe of creatives and partiers who came alive when the sun went down. A heartfelt coming-of-age tale, Night People is the definitive account of ’90s New York nightlife and the making of a musical mastermind.”

Learn more about the book here and check out the cover below.